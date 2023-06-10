West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Lifted by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 5.5% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.28. 266,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,627. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.60.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

