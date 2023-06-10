Wells Fargo & Company Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $20.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $171,000. State Street Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

