Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $178.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DG opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $152.75 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

