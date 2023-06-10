Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.31.

NYSE:WMT opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,558,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,990,935,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,941,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,582,853 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $17,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

