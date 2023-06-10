Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17. The company has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,941,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,582,853 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

