Walken (WLKN) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,346 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

