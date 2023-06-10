Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.39

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.39 and traded as high as C$23.60. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 36,998 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$497.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49.

Wajax Announces Dividend

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$541.30 million for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.8721519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 39.17%.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.