VP’s (VP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($12.93) price objective on the stock.

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 648.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 677.50. VP has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($11.81). The company has a market capitalization of £262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

VP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 26.50 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.11%. VP’s payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

