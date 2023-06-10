Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

