Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.19. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 37,070 shares traded.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.