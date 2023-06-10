Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.30

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.19. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 37,070 shares traded.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

