Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.54

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and traded as low as $28.73. Vinci shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 481,223 shares trading hands.

Vinci Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.