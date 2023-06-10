Vincent Roche Sells 25,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $182.46. 3,164,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,915. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

