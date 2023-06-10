Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Veru by 41.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veru by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.