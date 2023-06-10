Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
