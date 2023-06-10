Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Decreased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,941 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 2.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 296,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VTR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 5,630,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,034. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.