Vazirani Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,300 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 4.4% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,688,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.