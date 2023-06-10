Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.