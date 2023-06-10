Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
