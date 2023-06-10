Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Soundwatch Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soundwatch Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,251,000 after acquiring an additional 223,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.66. 260,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,018. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $183.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

