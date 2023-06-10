Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Quantitative Advantage LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. 1,706,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.