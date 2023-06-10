Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 157.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $54,881.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at $64,103,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,372,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,103,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock worth $25,164,835. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

