United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) SVP Sells $65,700.00 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,138.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBFO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

