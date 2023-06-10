United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,809,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,705,000 after purchasing an additional 94,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

