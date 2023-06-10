United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1-30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.37 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Natural Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. State Street Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

