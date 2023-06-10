United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $5.43. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 106,870 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.
