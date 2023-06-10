United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $5.43. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 106,870 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.