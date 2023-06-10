Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,157 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Unisys were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unisys Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIS opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Featured Articles

