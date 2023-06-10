Uniswap Price Hits $4.07 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and $178.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00015693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00298754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013434 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.94210285 USD and is down -14.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 694 active market(s) with $112,480,379.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

