Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00015786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $178.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00299191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.94210285 USD and is down -14.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 694 active market(s) with $112,480,379.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

