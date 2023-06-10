Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Two Sigma Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,186,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,715 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $245,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

