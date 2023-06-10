Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.43

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.43 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.37), with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.51. The firm has a market cap of £189.77 million, a P/E ratio of -162.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,044.78%.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

