Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $374,310 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

