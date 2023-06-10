UBS Group Upgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $124.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $129.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

