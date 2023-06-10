UBS Group Boosts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $21.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

