Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 883,600 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 5.4% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $66,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 21,980,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,178,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

