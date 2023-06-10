Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $2,749,460.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $388.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.68. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tyler Technologies

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.