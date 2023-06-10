Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $207,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,747,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

