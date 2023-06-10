Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 221,238 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,238 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.36% of Airbnb worth $198,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Airbnb by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,741,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.86. 7,430,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.