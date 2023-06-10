Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 137,285 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $122,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.27. The stock had a trading volume of 717,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.