Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,228 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $125,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. 1,033,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,254. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

