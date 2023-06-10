Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,786 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.65% of Spotify Technology worth $98,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $157.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

