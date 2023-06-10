Two Sigma Investments LP Has $95.98 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 445,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $95,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 696,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,170. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

