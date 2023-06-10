Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423,666 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $113,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 807,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,775,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Etsy by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Etsy by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. 5,604,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,794. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

