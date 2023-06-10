Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.77% of Cardinal Health worth $153,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $887,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,662. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.13.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

