Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 380.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 759,361 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $143,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

