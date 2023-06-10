Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 239,504 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,571 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,504 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Autodesk worth $169,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 284,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,329,000 after acquiring an additional 252,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $201.39. 1,348,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

