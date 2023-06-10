Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 3,836 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $235,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 702,949 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,832,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,537. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.