Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $145,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,405. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

