Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,378,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $207,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,747,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,024. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

