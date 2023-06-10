Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.24% of Norfolk Southern worth $135,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 975,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

