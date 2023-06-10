Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $390.67 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,414,500 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $390,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 167.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.40. 200,242,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,931,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.99. The company has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

