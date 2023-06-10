Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $153.28 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Altria Group worth $153,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 6,690,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,834. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

