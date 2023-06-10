Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,046,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.40% of Gilead Sciences worth $433,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

